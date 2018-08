TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see preliminary August numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the PMI score was 52.3.



Japan also will see final June numbers for its leading and coincident indexes; their previous readings were 105.2 and 116.3, respectively.



Singapore will release July figures for consumer prices; in June, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.



