

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $99.03 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $138.87 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $2.98 billion from $2.76 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $99.03 Mln. vs. $138.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX