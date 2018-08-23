ABEC becomes the only biopharmaceutical systems supplier with China Manufacture Licenses on two continents

ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced that its manufacturing facility in Kells, Co. Meath, Ireland has received certification from the People's Republic of China as a qualified manufacturer of pressure vessels and components for use in China. ABEC Kells is the second of ABEC's facilities to obtain its China Manufacture License (CML). ABEC's Springfield, MO USA facility has held its CML since 2010. ABEC was awarded the CML for its Kells facility after a rigorous audit of its vessel engineering, manufacturing and quality processes by the China Special Equipment Inspection Research Institute (CSEI).

ABEC has been investing in China for over ten years to support the rapid growth of China's biotech industry, and pressure vessels are critical components of the systems used to manufacture biopharmaceuticals. The CML for Kells allows ABEC to provide fully-compliant systems from both the US and Europe, ensuring consistent and flexible supply to customers in China, as well as supporting foreign companies who are establishing manufacturing facilities in China.

"By earning the CML for Kells, ABEC continues to demonstrate our long-term commitment to customers in China," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "We are proud of this achievement and our industry leadership in global code compliance for equipment manufacturing."

