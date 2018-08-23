

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 65 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,715-point plateau and it open in the red again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft with concerns over interest rates offset by support from crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index sank 19.22 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 2,714.61 after trading between 2,709.06 and 2,731.96. The Shenzhen Composite Index skidded 16.76 points or 1.14 percent to end at 1,454.52.



Among the actives, Gemdale slid 0.46 percent, while Poly Real Estate declined 0.87 percent, China Vanke added 0.04 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.30 percent, Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.19 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.22 percent, China Life dipped 0.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.77 percent, PetroChina tumbled 2.08 percent and China Shenhua Energy was up 0.17 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks opened in the green Wednesday but faded after the latest batch of FOMC minutes. Only the tech-heavy NASDAQ remained in the green.



The Dow shed 88.69 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 25,733.60, while the NASDAQ added 29.92 points or 0.38 percent to 7,889.10 and the S&P fell 1.14 points or 0.04 percent to 2,861.82.



The markets lost steam after the release of the latest batch of minutes from the Federal Reserve, which indicated that the Fed will defy President Donald Trump and continue to expect to raise its benchmark lending rate.



The Fed also issued a thinly veiled warning about trade wars, relevant to escalating tariffs between the United States and China.



In other economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected drop in existing home sales in July.



Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, lifted by data showing a larger than expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. Crude oil futures for October delivery ended up $2.02 or 3.1 percent at $67.86 a barrel, the highest in almost two weeks.



