

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)



Gained 30.51% to close Wednesday's (Aug.22) trading at $65.32.



News: The Company has entered into an agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to promote its Cologuard, the first and only FDA-approved non-invasive stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer.



Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will co-promote Cologuard with Exact Sciences beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018 through 2021.



In the second quarter of 2018, Exact Science's Cologuard revenue was $102.9 million, an increase of 78 percent, and Cologuard test volume was 215,000, an increase of 59 percent over the comparable year-ago quarter.



2. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP)



Gained 22.22% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.75.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company's Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg was approved by the FDA last June for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis. Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg product is under FDA review, with a decision expected on September 3, 2018.



3. MYnd Analytics Inc. (MYND)



MYnd is a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients.



Gained 21.54% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.58.



News: At the 2018 Military Health System Research Symposium, the Company presented clinical data supporting improved patient outcomes, lower suicidal ideation and cost savings following its PEER recommended therapy.



The Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry, or PEER Online, is a registry and reporting platform that allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard electroencephalogram (EEG). The goal of PEER Online is to provide objective, personalized data to assist physicians in the selection of appropriate medications.



Recent event:



On August 13, the Company reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2018.



Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased to approximately $392,000, compared to $40,400 for the same period ended June 30, 2017. Looking ahead, the Company is optimistic of achieving a 10-fold increase in revenues for fiscal 2018 as compared to fiscal 2017.



4. MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)



MEI Pharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapies for cancer.



Gained 13.16% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.30.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- Pracinostat that is in a pivotal Phase 3 study in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy. It is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with high or very high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.



-- ME-401 that is in a Phase 1b study in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL or follicular lymphoma.



-- ME-344, currently in an investigator-initiated study in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.



-- Voruciclib in a phase I study in subjects with B-Cell malignancies.



5. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)



Gained 11.64% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.59.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 20, the Company inked a strategic marketing agreement with one of the nations' largest private equity backed dermatology group.



The agreement allows for deployment across the group's network of dozens of clinics to place the XTRAC excimer laser and to utilize STRATA's unique XTRAC value-add business model. The agreement will be implemented across the group's network, with the first 10 clinics expected to be deployed before the end of 2018.



6. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)



Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role.



Gained 11.02% to close Wednesday's trading at $19.85.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single- and multiple-ascending doses of intravenous SRK-015 in healthy adult volunteers is ongoing. -- Pending supporting safety data from the Phase 1 clinical trial, the Company will initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SRK-015 in patients with later-onset SMA (Type 2 and Type 3) in the first quarter of 2019. -- Identify a second indication for SRK-015 in the first half of 2019. -- Nominate a product candidate and first indication in oncology, immuno-oncology or fibrosis by the end of the first half of 2019.



