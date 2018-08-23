

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said Wednesday that it has investigated thousands of apps and suspended more than 400 of them since a developer data leak scandal broke in March.



Facebook said, 'Since launching our investigation in March, we have investigated thousands of apps. And we have suspended more than 400 due to concerns around the developers who built them or how the information people chose to share with the app may have been used - which we are now investigating in much greater depth.'



It banned myPersonality - an app that was mainly active prior to 2012 - from Facebook for failing to agree to request to audit and because it's clear that they shared information with researchers as well as companies with only limited protections in place.



So, Facebook said it will notify the roughly 4 million people who chose to share their Facebook information with myPersonality that it may have been misused. Given it currently has no evidence that myPersonality accessed any friends' information, the company will not be notifying these people's Facebook friends. Should that change, it will notify them.



Separately, Facebook said it is starting to roll out the Ad Archive API, so researchers and journalists can more easily analyze Facebook ads related to politics or issues of national importance. The company is making advertising more transparent to help prevent abuse on Facebook, especially during elections.



Facebook said, 'Beginning with a group of publishers, academics and researchers in the US, we'll learn what's most useful and how to improve the API before opening it up more broadly. Input from this group will also form the basis of an Archive report that will be available starting in September.'



The API offers ad creative, start and end date, and performance data, including total spend and impressions for ads. It also shows demographics of people reached, including age, gender and location.



