

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - In recent days, there have been assertions that Wells Fargo (WFC) elected to close an account in Florida because of presumed political viewpoint regarding medical marijuana. That assertion is completely false. The company has no political position on the matter, Wells Fargo said.



As a national bank that is federally regulated, Wells Fargo must comply with federal law on the topic of marijuana, even in instances where state laws may differ. Since federal law prohibits the sale and use of marijuana, national banks like Wells Fargo may not knowingly bank or provide services to marijuana businesses or for related activities.



Wells Fargo said, 'While we recognize that resolving the differences between federal and state laws on this matter has become an industry problem, we make these decisions based on the requirements of federal law and not because of any political view on the topic.'



