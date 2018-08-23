HONG KONG, Aug 23, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - AnApp Blockchain Technologies Limited ("AnApp"), the IoT blockchain developer behind IOTW (a new blockchain for IoT applications), announces the porting of their micro-mining software to the Realtek Ameba (RTL8710BN) Wifi chipset, with strong technical support from Realtek Semiconductor Corp ("Realtek") (www.realtek.com).Realtek is publicly listed in Taiwan, ranks among the top three fabless semiconductor design houses in Taiwan and is one of the world's leading network and TV chipset providers, with revenue of over US$1.3 billion last year. Products using Realtek's chipsets have penetrated hundreds of millions of households, and this cooperation will allow devices powered by Realtek solutions to mine IOTW coins.Despite all the recent publicity surrounding blockchain and digital currencies, most people are unable to benefit from it, mainly due to the technological complexity to mine cryptocurrencies. IOTW, the IoT blockchain venture by AnApp, seeks to change this by allowing nearly all connected IoT devices (30 billion by 2020) to mine IOTW tokens without any additional hardware requirements.Commenting on the development, Frederick Leung, co-founder and CEO of AnApp, said "Realtek is a worldwide leader in fabless semiconductor supply and their products are used in millions of homes and offices. Porting our micro-mining software to Realtek Wifi chipsets marks a major step for IOTW's adoption and penetration."Source: AnApp Blockchain Technologies LtdCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.