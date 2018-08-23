

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks are trading mostly lower on Thursday as a deadline loomed for fresh U.S. tariffs on China. U.S. and Chinese officials resumed trade talks on Wednesday, but a breakthrough is unlikely after U.S. President Donald Trump said he didn't anticipate much from the discussions.



The Japanese yen retreated and gold dipped as the dollar strengthened on expectations of another U.S. interest-rate hike in September.



Oil extended gains from the previous session on data showing a decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories.



China's Shanghai Composite index was marginally lower while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down about 0.7 percent as the U.S. and China begin enforcing 25 percent duties on an additional $16 billion of each other's imports later today.



Japan's Nikkei index was rising 0.2 percent as the yen weakened against the dollar, helping lift companies with overseas earnings.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was moving down 0.3 percent, dragged down by banks as renewed political uncertainty clouded the economic outlook.



Qantas Airways tumbled over 3 percent on concerns about rising fuel costs. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index was down 0.2 percent.



South Korea's Kospi average was down 0.1 percent at 2,279, giving up earlier gains, as new U.S. tariffs on China take effect later today on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as investors digested a batch of earnings, housing data and minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee's most recent meeting reaffirming the central bank's hawkish bias.



Fed officials signaled broad support for another rate hike in September but expressed deep concern that a major escalation in ongoing trade disputes could hurt the economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower to snap a four-day winning streak while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session largely steady as investors kept an eye on developments in U.S. politics and the trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index finished marginally lower. The German DAX ended flat with a positive bias, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX