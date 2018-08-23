Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - Drone Delivery Canada (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) 'DDC or the Company', is pleased to announce that it has completed its Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) trials in Alma, Quebec.

"We are developing a very valuable piece of technology that will enable a drone to safely integrate into Canadian skies for parcel delivery. With our systems approaching completion, we are looking forward to the commercialization stage of our technology that we believe has the potential to change logistics in Canada as we know it today.", commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO.

The test flights in Alma, Quebec were the first phase of DDC's Remote Communities Project. Testing conducted in Alma commenced on August 13th and ran until August 17th and met the aim of stress testing DDC's proprietary FLYTE management system, the Sparrow cargo delivery drone, our crews and our procedures. Flights were conducted under both day and night conditions. Both Transport Canada and the National Research Council attended the BVLOS flights.

"I would like to congratulate our entire team at DDC for achieving another significant milestone.", commented Paul Di Benedetto, CTO. "Many thanks to Transport Canada and the National Research Council for attending these trials and supporting our initiatives. Alma was yet another key step in advancing the capabilities of our systems. With the Alma trials completed, we look next to our participation in the Transport Canada BVLOS Pilot Project, in Moosonee and Moose Factory, as we continue to move towards commercialization in Canada, and abroad."

With Alma now completed, DDC looks to assemble its team and technology in the communities of Moosonee and Moose Factory in September 2018 to commence additional BVLOS test operations.

To watch the VIDEO of our test flights please visit; http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com/videos/

For more information, please visit www.dronedeliverycanada.com

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto, CEO

Telephone: (416) 791-9399

Email: tony@dronedeliverycanada.com

Richard Buzbuzian, President

Telephone: (647) 501-3290

Email: richard@dronedeliverycanada.com