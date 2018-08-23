

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Qantas Group reported an underlying profit before tax of A$1.6 billion for the financial year 2018, up 14 percent from the prior year. Qantas noted that all parts of the business contributed to the result, helped by demand across key markets, higher revenue and a particularly strong performance in the domestic flying businesses of Qantas and Jetstar.



Statutory profit before tax rose 18 percent to A$1.4 billion, while statutory earnings per share improved 21 percent to 56 cents.



Looking ahead, Qantas expects total group capacity to increase by ~0-1 per cent in the first half of fiscal 2019, with Group International up by 1 per cent and Group Domestic capacity flat.



