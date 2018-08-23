Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Aug 23, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Starting September 1, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Corporation, a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), will progressively launch its 2018 lineup of "roomist" humidifiers for the Japanese market. The lineup will consist of eight standard models, plus four limited-edition models available exclusively through amazon.co.jp. The fan-powered steam type units--five standard and four available only online--are designed for easy operation and engineered for outstanding energy savings and quiet operation. The three hybrid evaporative warm-mist units achieve one of the highest levels of energy efficiency among products of their type; they are also the industry's only humidifiers for residential applications equipped with a function enabling sequential operation with an air-conditioner.(1)Among the five standard fan-powered steam type humidifiers, the two with a humidifying capacity of 350 milliliters per hour (ml/h) consume a maximum of only 250 watts (W) and operate at 27 decibels (dB), making them the most energy-efficient and quietest humidifiers of their type. They also offer superlative operating ease. Features newly added in the new lineup include a window enabling easy monitoring of the remaining humidifying water, brightness control of the digital display panel, and the return of a fragrance tray permitting aroma therapeutic enjoyment. This lineup also includes two 600ml/h models--the only humidifiers of this capacity offered by the major Japanese manufacturers--and one 1,200ml/h model. The 350 and 600ml/h models in this series are available in two color variations, the widely popular pure white and monotone black.All models in the fan-powered steam humidifier lineup come with a standard-equipped ion filter that curbs scaling, for easy overall maintenance. As with earlier models, they feature "double plasma bacterial removal" functions: one suppresses viruses and airborne bacteria through the release of plasma ions, and the other uses a special filter to capture bacteria and mold(2). The 350 and 600ml/h models also come with retractable handles convenient for carrying the unit, replenishing or removing water, etc.All fan-powered steam humidifier models adopt a proprietary system in which vaporization is achieved simply by heating the water absorbed by the vaporization cloth, so there is no worry of possible scalding even in the unlikely event the unit were to topple over, as there is no spillage of boiling water. All systems kick in swiftly, requiring only about 1 minute after operation start. Also, because with this type of system humidifying capacity is only marginally affected by temperature or humidity, dependable moisturizing is provided even in low-temperature ambient environments normally difficult to humidify. Maintenance is simple, and an "ECO" operating mode is provided to reduce the humidifying capacity.The three hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier models offer humidifying capacities of 500, 700 and 850ml/h and come equipped with the "double plasma bacterial removal" feature. Hybrid models integrate two vaporizing systems: one in which a moist filter is fanned to induce humidification, the other in which a moist filter is placed in a warm air current generated by a heater to begin humidification. When humidity is low, humidification is achieved swiftly by the latter "warm-mist vaporization" mode; then, when the preset humidity level is reached, the unit switches to the former "vaporization" mode and adjusts the level of humidification. As changeover between the two modes is automatically carried out depending on the humidity level, unnecessary electricity costs can be significantly curbed. When the unit is set to "ECO" operating mode, the heater is shut off and power consumption is reduced by roughly 90% compared to during normal operation.All hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifier models are equipped with a function enabling sequential operation with room air-conditioners made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd.: not only the five top-of-the-line models in the SRK-SW Series as before, but now also the five high-performance models in the SRK-RW Series. Employing a humidity sensor on the air-conditioning unit, signals (ON/OFF) are sent to the humidifier to control the preset humidity level. All models of this type also offer superlative ease of maintenance. The four limited-edition fan-powered steam humidifier models to be available exclusively through amazon.co.jp, the domestic e-commerce website operated by Amazon Japan G.K., come in two types: 350 and 600ml/h. They will beoffered in a choice of two colors: pure white or monotone black.(1) According to a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration survey valid as of August 23, 2018(2) The only exception is the 350ml/h type units, which feature the latter removal system only. 