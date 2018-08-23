

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index weakened more than initially estimated in June, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 104.7 in June from 106.9 in May. The preliminary score for June was 105.2.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 116.4 from 116.8. The June reading was revised up from 116.3.



The lagging index came in at 116.9 in June versus 117.9 in May.



