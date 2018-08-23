

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced Thursday that the global Phase III SOLAR-1 trial evaluating the investigational alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib) in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutation has met the primary endpoint showing an improvement in progression- free survival.



SOLAR-1 is evaluating BYL719 in combination with fulvestrant compared to fulvestrant alone in postmenopausal women and men with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) PIK3CA-mutant advanced or metastatic breast cancer that progressed on or following aromatase inhibitor treatment with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor.



Approximately 40% of HR+ advanced breast cancer patients have PIK3CA mutations, and the PI3K pathway is the most commonly mutated pathway associated with tumor progression in HR+ advanced breast cancer, the company noted.



The company will submit the full results to an upcoming medical congress and Novartis will initiate discussions with regulatory authorities worldwide.



'BYL719 is the only alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor and the first one to show potential increased benefit and acceptable tolerability for patients,' said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug Development.



