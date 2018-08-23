Museum Director Egil Eide is delighted with the charity art auction and deeply grateful to all artists and gallery owners for their donations.

Illustration: The new museum building "Twisted" crosses the river Randselva. The museum building is designed by the prominent architectural firm BIG. (Photo: Business Wire)

A number of artists and galleries of international format donated more than 30 works for the auction. Artists represented with works at the auction included world-renowned names such as Anish Kapoor, Martin Kippenberger, Tony Cragg, Marina Abramovic, George Condo, Lari Pittman, Elmgreen Dragset, Jeppe Hein, Ilya Kabakov and Wilhelm Sasnal.

All artworks were sold, and the three most successful were:

1. Marc Quinn, NOK 2.6 mill

2. Anish Kapoor, NOK 2.0 mill

3. George Condo, NOK 1.9 mill

The amount raised will help finance Kistefos-Museet's new museum building, "Twisted", designed by the architectural firm BIG Bjarke Ingels Group in Denmark.

The auctioneer for the evening, Francis Outred, who is Head of the Post-War and Contemporary Art Department in Europe at the world's biggest auction house, Christie's, states that, "It has been a great pleasure and honour for Christie's to work with the Kistefos Museum on the Twisted benefit auction. The terrific results of tonight's sale are a tribute to the quality of the works, the generosity of the donors and buyers, and the importance of the Kistefos Museum for contemporary art in Norway."

Kistefos-Museet expresses its sincere gratitude to all artists and gallery owners for their wonderful donations, and they also thank all bidders and buyers warmly.

