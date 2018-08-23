DNO ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, 23 August 2018 - An Extraordinary General Meeting of DNO ASA will be held on 13 September 2018 at 10:30 am Oslo time at Felix Conference Centre, Conference Hall Felix 2, Bryggetorget 3, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway.

In line with the Company's previous announcement on 16 August 2018 regarding a planned dividend distribution, the DNO Board of Directors has called for the Extraordinary General Meeting to seek approval for payment of a dividend of NOK 0.20 per share in H2 2018 and to seek authorisation to approve an additional dividend payment of NOK 0.20 per share in H1 2019.

The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting is attached.

The electronic system for notification of attendance is available at the following link: electronic registration (https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=edde2510467ef0749304257c2d9bb2fca47161d4&validTo=1539417600000&oppdragsId=20180817VPO8AWU0)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

