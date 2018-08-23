

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a subdued note on Thursday as a deadline loomed for fresh U.S. tariffs on China and U.S. President Donald Trump's political position was threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers.



Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance as investors await the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks as well as the annual gathering of central bankers starting Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the keynote speech.



U.S. and Chinese officials resumed trade talks on Wednesday, but a breakthrough is unlikely after U.S. President Donald Trump said he didn't anticipate much from the discussions.



The Japanese yen retreated and gold dipped as the dollar strengthened on expectations of another U.S. interest-rate hike in September.



Oil extended gains from the previous session on data showing a decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as investors digested a batch of earnings, housing data and minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee's most recent meeting reaffirming the central bank's hawkish bias.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower to snap a four-day winning streak while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session largely steady as investors kept an eye on developments in U.S. politics and the trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index finished marginally lower. The German DAX ended flat with a positive bias, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



