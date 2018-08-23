

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported top-line results from the AERISTO Phase IIIb trial for Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) in patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In the trial, Bevespi Aerosphere demonstrated non-inferiority to umeclidinium/vilanterol on peak forced expiratory volume in one second, or FEV1, but did not demonstrate superiority on peak FEV1 or non-inferiority on trough FEV1.



Bevespi Aerosphere is approved in the US and Canada for the long-term maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in COPD. Bevespi Aerosphere is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency with a regulatory decision anticipated in the second half of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX