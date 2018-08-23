

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Responding to Comcast timetable extension, Sky Plc. (SKY.L) said Thursday that the recommended Comcast Offer will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 pm (London time) on 12 September 2018, unless extended further.



On Wednesday, Comcast Corp. extended the acceptance period for its 25.9 billion-pound cash offer for Sky, after getting a low level of support as Sky shareholders hold out for higher offers.



Comcast said it has received acceptances for about 3.84 million of Sky's shares, or 0.21% of its share capital, by the first deadline of 1200 GMT Wednesday.



The Offer is being extended and will remain open for acceptances until the next closing date, which is 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 September 2018.



