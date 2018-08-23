

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) said that it agreed to acquire SaaSfocus, a privately-held consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, leveraging the Salesforce Platform. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to certain closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.



SaaSfocus is one of the largest independent Salesforce Platinum consulting partners in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with operations across Australia and India. The acquisition will expand Cognizant's end-to-end digital transformation services and Salesforce cloud capabilities in these growing markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX