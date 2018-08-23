

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) reported a loss before tax of $24.7 million for the six months to 30 June 2018 compared to a loss of $3.6 million, previous year. Profit for the period from continuing operations was $90.1 million compared to $36.6 million. Profit per share from continuing operations in cents was 10.4 compared to 7.0.



From continuing operations (excluding Pakistan), first-half revenue increased to $625.0 million compared to $546.1 million in the prior period. Production was 76.2 kboepd compared to 82.1 kboepd, prior year, reflecting Catcher Area production ramp up offset by asset sales and natural decline.



Looking forward, Premier Oil said its production guidance for 2018 remains unchanged at 80-85 kboepd.



Tony Durrant, Chief Executive, said: 'Premier met its operational targets for the period. The Catcher Area is now at plateau production rates which, together with higher commodity prices, is driving free cash flow generation and net debt reduction. We have progressed our development projects while maintaining strict capital discipline. We can also look forward to a high-graded exploration and appraisal programme which has the potential to deliver very significant value for the business.'



