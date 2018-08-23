

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L), a specialist closed life fund consolidator, reported Thursday that its first-half IFRS loss after tax attributable to owners was 24 million pounds, compared to loss of 96 million pounds last year.



The company said the loss principally reflected adverse economic variances arising on derivative positions held to hedge the Group's exposure to equity risk arising from the acquisition of Standard Life Assurance.



Loss before the tax attributable to owners was 38 million pounds, compared to loss of 101 million pounds last year.



Group operating profit was 216 million pounds, slightly higher than last year's 215 million pounds.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 22.6p per share, consistent with Final 2017 dividend rebased for July rights issue.



Regarding the acquisition of Standard Life Assurance, the company said it anticipates completion of the acquisition on August 31 subject to obtaining regulatory approval from the CBI by 30 August. Previously announced synergy and cash generation targets unchanged.



Clive Bannister, group chief executive officer, said, 'The Standard Life Assurance acquisition is a stepping stone on our consolidation journey, but it is not the final destination and we remain focused on doing more transactions.'



