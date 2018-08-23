Company retains positive aspects of start-up culture a decade on

Bonitasoft has been named the silver winner of "Best Place to Work" by Best in Biz Awards 2018 International.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005034/en/

Bonitasoft sponsors Truc Nguyen, winner of gold medal for France at Tae Kwon-Do Championships (Photo: Bonitasoft)

Bonitasoft's employee-friendly work environment, employee empowerment, support for employees' external activities such as the Rallye-Raid from Paris to Marrakech and the European Taekwon-Do Championships, and non-competitive team building activities that also support local associations were key in the final scoring for the 6th annual International awards.

"When we started the company, we had a small team and a positive, can-do culture", said Miguel Valdes Faura, Bonitasoft CEO and co-founder. "Nearly ten years later, with a team ten times larger in the US and France, our hierarchy remains flat and our culture is still open and supportive. Happy employees are key to happy customers we care about both and that attitude runs through everything we do. We are very happy to be recognized as a Best Place to Work."

Close to 300 public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy and more than 35 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards' 6th annual International program. Winners were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and from 12 countries.

This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Computer Hoy (Spain), Gamers Intuition, HT Mobile (Israel), InBusiness (Cyprus and Greece), IAA Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Irish Independent (Ireland), J Arnold Associates (Canada), NDR (Germany), Small Business IT (Canada), TechHim (India), TechnoFILE, TechRadar (UK), Tripwire (UK), Vyapar (India), Wirausaha dan Keuangan (Indonesia) and Xbox Plus (Brazil).

For the full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2018 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2018-winners.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees. The extensible and open Bonita application platform unleashes the full potential of multidisciplinary development teams to create Living Applications: applications that allow continuous and incremental improvement, connecting tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations.

With more than 1000 customers in 75 countries, and its ecosystem of more than 130,000 members, Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 70 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005034/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Bonitasoft

Carole Winqwist, +33 (62) 346-5205

carole.winqwist@bonitasoft.com