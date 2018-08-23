International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.:

2018 ISDA Annual Europe Conference Keynote Address by:

Rt. Hon. Nicky Morgan MP

Chair of the Treasury Committee, House of Commons Press Registration Open!

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual Europe conference in London on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. The keynote address will be provided by Rt. Hon. Nicky Morgan MP,Chair of the Treasury Committee, House of Commons.

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org

The conference will include sessions on

Brexit and the impact on the derivatives market

Contract continuity post-Brexit

Preparing for the shift away from LIBOR

Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 WHERE: Allen Overy LLP One Bishops Square Auditorium London E1 6AD

All press attending this conference must register in advance

Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org

