By double stacking a perovskite-silicon solar cell and using the cell in a glass-on-glass bifacial solar module, scientists model that a 30-36% efficient solar module can be attained. pv magazine predicts that a hot new career title will soon popularize in modern culture: solar cell designer. Researchers from Lahore University and Benha University have proposed doubling the efficiency of today's standard solar panels by going beyond the cutting-edge perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell in an increasingly common bifacial format. The scientists project that their combination of materials can reach ...

