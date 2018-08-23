

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were trading mixed on Thursday after the U.S. imposed a second round of tariffs on $16bn worth of Chinese goods and the Asian nation vowed to retaliate, in an escalation of their trade war.



After the U.S. imposed an additional 25 percent in duties on Chinese imports ranging from motorcycles to steam turbines and railway cars, China's Ministry of Commerce said it would lodge a complaint against the measure under the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement mechanism.



Markets were also tracking political developments in Washington after Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other charges and Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud.



China's Shanghai Composite index was up 10 points or 0.37 percent at 2,724.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.46 percent on profit taking after climbing more than 3 percent over the past four days.



A cheaper yen helped lift Japanese shares, with the benchmark Nikkei closing up 48.27 points or 0.22 percent at 22,410.82. The broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,698.22.



Activity in Japan's manufacturing sector continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5, up from 52.3 in July.



Australian shares closed lower, dragged down by banks as renewed political uncertainty clouded the economic outlook.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 21.60 points or 0.34 percent to 6,244.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 13.50 points or 0.21 percent at 6,360.30.



The big four banks fell 2-3 percent on worries about elevated sovereign risk as the government adjourned parliament to struggle with an internecine leadership battle. Qantas Airways lost 2.8 percent on concerns about rising fuel costs.



Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton advanced 1.3 percent and rival Rio Tinto edged up 0.4 percent. Oil & gas producer Santos soared 11.3 percent after the company returned to a half-year profit and resumed dividend.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 22.74 points or 0.25 percent at 9,139.87 on worries that ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China may dampen global growth in 2019. Air New Zealand fell as much as 4.3 percent after its annual net profit came in below analyst expectations.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rallying 1.5 percent after a government report showed the country's consumer price inflation held steady at 0.6 percent in July, in line with expectations. South Korea's Kospi average rose 0.41 percent to finish at 2,282.60.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as investors digested a batch of earnings, housing data and minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee's most recent meeting reaffirming the central bank's hawkish bias.



Fed officials signaled broad support for another rate hike in September but expressed deep concern that a major escalation in ongoing trade disputes could hurt the economy.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower to snap a four-day winning streak while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX