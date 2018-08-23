

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's flash PMI results are due at 3:30 am ET Thursday. Economists expect the composite index to rise slightly to 55.1 in August from 55 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback, it fell against the franc. Against the pound and the yen, it advanced.



The euro was worth 128.10 against the yen, 1.1372 against the franc, 0.8977 against the pound and 1.1557 against the greenback as of 3:25 am ET.



