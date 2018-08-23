

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence improved marginally in August after falling in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to 110 in August from 109 in July, which was revised up from 108. Economists had expected the index to remain stable at 108.0.



The index measuring general production expectations rose to 11 in August from 10 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, their personal production expectations weakened to 18 from 23. However, the index remained well above its long-term average.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on past activity improved notably in August, with the index rising to 19 from 10.



The business climate index that covers the main sectors, remained slightly less favorable in August. The corresponding index edged down to 106 from 107.



