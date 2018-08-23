

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened for the second straight month in August, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to a 4-month low of 7.8 in August from 9.7 in July.



Consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months worsened to 12.3 in August from 17.6 in July.



The indicator measuring households' expectations for the national economic outlook in 12 months time fell to 7.2 from 9.4.



