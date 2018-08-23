The first 200 MW section of manufacturing facility, to be located in Vinnytsia, in Central Ukraine is planned to become operational by the end of this year. The second 200 MW phase of the project will be implemented by the end of 2019.Ukraine-based renewable energy company Kness Group is building a 400 MW PV panel manufacturing facility in Vinnytsia, in the homonymous administrative region of west-central Ukraine. In a statement to pv magazine, the company said that the factory will be built in two 200 MW phases, and that the first phase will be finalized by the end of this year with the start ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...