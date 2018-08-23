The rebate mechanism may cover up to 90% of the costs for buying and installing a rooftop PV system, but grants may not exceed 20,000 RON (around $4,800). The scheme is intended to support the development of net metered residential solar projects.Romania's Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has launched a new solar rebate scheme for residential PV. The scheme, dubbed "Casa Verde" (Green House), was conceived to spur development of small-sized rooftop PV projects, which are eligible to sell excess power to the grid under the new rules for net metering that were approved by the Romanian ...

