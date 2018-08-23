Visit Orlando: Orlando Delivers Spooky Surprises, Fab Food and Holiday Cheer This Fall and Winter

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2018.

ORLANDO'S FOOD & WINE FEASTS

The destination's reputation for top-notch dining grows with each passing year - and 2018 is no exception. From a month-long discount dining program to theme park and resort events, there are flavors to satisfy every foodie's palate this fall.

Guests can dine on haute cuisine without burning through their budget during Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month (http://www.visitorlando.com/magicaldining)(Aug. 24 - Sep. 30), when more than 100 of Central Florida's top restaurants feature three-course, prix fixe dinner menus for $35.

At theEpcot International Food & Wine Festival (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/epcot/epcot-international-food-and-wine-festival/) (Aug. 30 - Nov. 12), guests can savor unexpected flavors from around the globe as they circle World Showcase. This year's new additions include a character dance party, savory new acts in the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, a mimosa bar and more.

Food and Wine Weekends at Waldorf Astoria Orlando (https://www.waldorfastoriaorlando.com/experiences/food-wine/) and Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek (https://www.hiltonbonnetcreek.com/event/food-wine-weekends) (Sept. 14 - Nov. 11) returns with signature guest favorites including a macaron bar, traditional Royal Tea and the Bar du Chocolat with champagne. Tasting dinners at the hotels' signature restaurants - Bull & Bear, La Luce and Zeta Asia - will give both aspiring foodies and serious epicureans a chance to experience authentic dishes inspired by American, Italian and Asian cuisine.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic (https://www.swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com/) (Oct. 26 - 27) features wines from around the world and a variety of culinary dishes prepared by award-winning chefs. And back for its second year is the Sunday Bubbles Brunch, serving traditional and not-so-traditional dishes prepared by award-winning chefs.

SPOOKY FUN THROUGHOUT ORLANDO

Orlando - Halloween Vacation Capital? - is ready to make things a little "stranger" this year with spooky soirees and ghoulishly themed fun and thrills during the 2018 Halloween season.

Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights (https://orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com/site/) (select nights Sept. 14 - Nov. 3) will bring Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things" giving guests the chance to experience the Upside Down parallel universe and encounter iconic scenes, characters and environments from the mesmerizing series.

During Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/magic-kingdom/mickeys-not-so-scary-halloween-party/) (select nights Aug. 17 - Oct. 31), Magic Kingdom Park comes alive with jack-o-lanterns, not-so-scary characters and family friendly entertainment. Visitors can trick-or-treat, masquerade with costumed characters and end the night with a "Boo-tacular" fireworks show, and enjoy new ghostly surprises throughout the park.

Spooky Empire (http://www.spookyempire.com/) (Oct. 26-28), the nation's largest horror convention, invites celebrity guests David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson of X-files fame, Kathy Najimy of Disney's Halloween classic Hocus Pocus and others, and features a tattoo festival, costume contest, zombie walk and film festival.

SeaWorld Orlando'sHalloween Spooktacular (https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/halloween-spooktacular/) (weekends Sept. 22 - Oct. 28) returns for family friendly trick-or-treating, not-so-spooky live shows, whimsical sea creatures, playtime fun with favorite Sesame Street friends and more.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort's Brick or Treat (https://www.legoland.com/florida/planning-your-visit/special-events/brick-or-treat-event/) (select nights Oct. 6-31) will frighten things up with larger-than-life LEGO models, a costume parade, trick-or-treating, a themed fireworks show and more.

HOLIDAYS AT ORLANDO'S THEME PARKS

Visitors can trade the winter snow for warmer holiday celebrations in Orlando's sunshine. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with spirited live entertainment, specially themed festivities and, of course, a lot of holiday cheer.

Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/holidays/) offers an array of joyous fun (Nov. 8, 2018 - Jan. 6, 2019), including the magical transformation of Cinderella Castle into a glistening ice palace at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party; an exciting line-up of celebrity narrators at Epcot's Candlelight Processional; a holiday wonderland at Disney Springs and more.

Holidays Universal Orlando Resort (https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/things-to-do/events/holidays-at-universal/index.html) invites guests, wizards and elves (Nov. 17 - Jan. 6) to the Macy's Holiday Parade at Universal Studios. Families will light up with Christmas cheer as Grinchmas comes to life at Universal's Islands of Adventure. And back this year, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be transformed with wondrous, holiday spirit at both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Waves of holiday spirit splash during SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration (https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/christmas-celebration/) (Nov. 17 - Dec. 31), where guests of all ages can enjoy stunning live shows, a glittering sea of lit Christmas trees and meet and greets with beloved Christmas characters.

Families will celebrate the season during LEGOLAND's Christmas Bricktacular (https://www.legoland.com/florida/planning-your-visit/special-events/christmas-bricktacular/) (select dates TBA), featuring LEGO building activities, live themed entertainment, Christmas-themed photo-ops, twinkling lights throughout the park, plus other holiday surprises.



