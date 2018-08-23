

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit publishes Eurozone flash composite PMI data. The index is expected to rise marginally to 54.5 in August from 54.3 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 128.21 against the yen, 1.1377 against the franc, 0.8984 against the pound and 1.1570 against the greenback as of 3:55 am ET.



