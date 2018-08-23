sprite-preloader
23.08.2018
Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2018-08-23
Loan1057
Coupon1.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0004869071
Maturity2023-11-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,250
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield-0.074 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.074 %
Highest yield-0.074 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00

Auction date2018-08-23
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln3,290
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids11
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.275 %
Lowest accepted yield0.275 %
Highest yield0.275 %
% accepted at lowest yield78.13




