Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2018-08-23
|Loan
|1057
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004869071
|Maturity
|2023-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-0.074 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.074 %
|Highest yield
|-0.074 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2018-08-23
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,290
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.275 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.275 %
|Highest yield
|0.275 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|78.13
