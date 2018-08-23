

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in July to the lowest level in seven months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.0 percent in July from 7.2 percent in June. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.6 percent.



Moreover, this was the lowest jobless rate since December 2017, when it marked the same 6.0 percent.



There were 339,000 unemployed people in July, down from 403,000 in June. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 362,000.



The employment rate came in at 70.8 percent in July, up from 69.7 percent in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate edged up to 6.4 percent in July from 6.3 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX