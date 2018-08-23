Peer-reviewed Technical Paper Will Show Attendees How Structured Data Drives Search, Recommendations and Discovery

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that it will be presenting a peer-reviewed technical paper at the IBC conference in Amsterdam, 13 17 September 2018.

Session title: Tech Talks: I want it my way beyond a veneer of personalisation

Speaker: Lijin Chungapalli, Senior Software Engineer, Metadata Engineering Group, TiVo

Where/when: Room E102, IBC 2018, RAI Amsterdam, Saturday 15th September 2018 at 14:15 CEST

As consumers become increasingly inundated with content, the choice can be overwhelming. A deeper understanding of metadata is vital in order to solve the issue, and the session at IBC will demonstrate how machine-learning can be effectively used to ensure content is meaningfully discovered through minimal effort.

"Too much choice is leaving today's viewers feeling lost and is resulting in them switching away prematurely," said Samuel Sweet, senior vice president, EMEA sales at TiVo. "This is an ongoing struggle for content providers, and TiVo is dedicated to finding new ways that enable them to create personalized video discovery experiences that improves customer satisfaction and increases loyalty."

TiVo will be exhibiting its full suite of products on stand A31 in Hall 5 at IBC, where visitors can see demonstrations of TiVo's range of operator solutions in the technology areas of User Experience, Metadata and Personalized Content Discovery.

This will include TiVo's Next-Gen Platform, recently selected by TDS Telecommunications, the seventh largest local exchange telephone company in the U.S., and the latest TiVo Experience 4 which is being deployed by leading operators RCN Telecom Services, Atlantic Broadband and Service Electric.

The TiVo Next-Gen Platform combines all the elements of TiVo's advanced content discovery services to enable operators to drive customer loyalty by bringing cutting-edge features and IPTV services to managed set-top-boxes (i.e., Linux and Android TV), unmanaged bring-your-own devices (i.e., Apple TV and Amazon Fire), mobile and web.

Also on show will be TiVo's Cubi Solutions, Personalised Content Discovery including the latest developments in TiVo Conversation and TiVo's Entertainment Metadata.

Taking place during the event is the annual CSI Awards, which celebrates excellence and achievement in the broadcast, video, OTT and IoT sectors. TiVo is shortlisted in the category of 'Best interactive TV technology or application' for its Conversation Services, which simplifies the entertainment experience with free-flowing conversational search. The award winners will be announced during IBC, on Friday 14th September.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world's leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivo or @tivoforbusiness.

TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide.

