Invitation From Dr James Legg, VP R&D at Crescendo Biologics, Chair of This Year's Immuno-Oncology Conference

LONDON, August 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SMi's Immuno-Oncology Conference 2018 will take place in London, UK on the 26th and 27th September, set to provide delegates with the unrivalled opportunity of hearing from internationally renowned experts sharing their expertise and experiences in the field of immuno-oncology.

This year's Chair is Dr James Legg, Vice President of Research & Development at Crescendo Biologics, who will be opening and closing the conference, and delivering a presentation of his own. He is currently responsible for Crescendo's growing portfolio of Immuno-Oncology Humabody Biologics.

Prior to joining Crescendo, James completed a Ph.D. in Molecular Cell Biology at Imperial College London, and a postdoc at Imperial Cancer Research Fund (now CRUK), before moving into the Biotechnology industry with a role at Cambridge Antibody Technology, and positions within MedImmune, the Biologics arm of AstraZeneca.

Snapshot of Chair's Letter of Invitation:

"Immuno-oncology (IO) is a fast-paced and exciting area of medicine with the potential to deliver highly beneficial and durable cancer therapies for patients. Recent years have seen an exponential increase in the positive outcomes of discoveries and preliminary trials for treatments, and with that has come a surge of new investment into next generation therapeutics. It is these therapeutics that are likely to herald the future successes of the field."

"The programme will draw together key themes within IO and tackle some of the common challenges faced, where participants will be able to learn directly from the experiences of prominent speakers and key opinion leaders. The agenda will include discussions on areas of development and clinical application which hold the most promise for creating the novel and effective immuno-oncological therapies of the future. It will also cover issues surrounding research and ethics within immuno-oncology."

"Building on the early successes in the field, I am particularly looking forward to hearing about the many innovative approaches being taken to further improve patient outcomes. At the forefront of these are: applications of bi-specific molecules to increase efficacy and therapeutic index compared to conventional antibodies; the engineering of highly potent and selective CAR-T cells; combinations of immuno-oncology agents with antibody drug conjugate; further development of cancer vaccines; and a multitude of combination approaches."

The full letter, brochure, and other exclusive content is available on the website.

Register for the conference and accompanying workshops (taking place 25th September), at http://www.immuno-oncology-conference.com/prnewswire

Contact details:

Maria Mandic

mmandic@smi-online.co.uk

+44(0)207-827-6124