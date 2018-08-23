CompTIA Announces Keynote Speaker for 2018 EMEA Member and Partner Conference

Communications executive Dex Torricke-Barton will explore how new technologies will impact business and society

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, today announced that communications executive Dex Torricke-Barton, who has worked with some of the top brands in the tech industry, will be the keynote speaker at its 2018 EMEA Member and Partner Conference in London this October.

Torricke-Barton, who has managed communications for some of the most influential and admired Silicon Valley leaders and corporations of our day, will speak on the impact of future technologies on the worlds of business and society.

"Dex is a natural storyteller; and given his past experience with some of the biggest brands in the tech universe, he's sure to entertain our conference attendees with an arsenal of entertaining and unique anecdotes," said Kelly Ricker, CompTIA's executive vice president for events and education.

"More importantly, he'll weave those stories into a compelling narrative of lessons about moving to the middle of change to access opportunity; understanding connectivity as a universal force; and embracing the emergence of a global generation," she added.

From 2012 to 2016, Torricke-Barton led the executive communications team at Facebook and served as personal speechwriter for Mark Zuckerberg. He went on to join Elon Musk's SpaceX as senior director of communications, a post he stepped down from earlier this year. Torricke-Barton also served as Google's first executive speechwriter, supporting CEO Larry Page and Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt.

The theme of CompTIA's 2018 EMEA Member and Partner Conference is "The Business of Technology." The conference, scheduled for the 16th and 17th of October, is intended for anyone involved in the business of technology; whether it's selling technology solutions or training and teaching tech skills.

Executives from technology solution provider companies, vendors, distributors, training companies, academies, and content publishers will meet for two days of discussions, learning and networking.

For training and academic partners, the conference will include a comprehensive update on CompTIA's market-leading certification program for IT professionals.

The conference will be held at etc.venues County Hall, located at Riverside Building, Belvedere Road, London.

To register for the 2018 CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference, or for more information, visit https://www.comptia.org/emea/home.

