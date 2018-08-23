sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.08.2018 | 11:17
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

VMP Group: Invitation to VMP Plc Half Year Financial Report 29.8.2018

?VMP Plc Half Year Financial Report 1.1.-30.6.2018 will be published on Wed 29.8.2018 at 8.00.

We will send an Audiocast

All the information and presentations will be uploaded: http://www.vmpgroup.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

VMP is a Finnish HR services company with a comprehensive offering of Staffing Services, Recruitment Services, Organizational Development Services and Self-employment Services. VMP's mission is to help both people and companies succeed in the changing world of work. VMP serves customers in Finland, Sweden and Estonia and it has recruitment points in Estonia and Romania. VMP group operates under VMP Varamiespalvelu, Staffplus, Personnel, Romana Management, Eezy and Alina brands.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)