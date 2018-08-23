

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 23.08.2018 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES TALK TALK TELECOM TO 'OVERWEIGHT'('EQUAL W.'); TARGET 150(130)P - JPMORGAN CUTS BHP BILLITON PRICE TARGET TO 1910 (1945) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - LIBERUM RAISES HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 567 (557) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC RAISES ONESAVINGS BANK PRICE TARGET TO 500 (470) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RPT/JPMORGAN RAISES SENIOR PLC PRICE TARGET TO 390 (365) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - UBS CUTS FIRSTGROUP PRICE TARGET TO 100 (111) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS TRAVIS PERKINS PRICE TARGET TO 1240 (1515) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob