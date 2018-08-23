

23 August 2018



PayPoint plc ('the Company')



On 22 August 2018, Tim Watkin-Rees, Founder, transferred 100 ordinary shares in the Company as a gift and at nil cost to his godson, Mr James Hughes. The notification below has been submitted to the FCA:



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Tim Watkin-Rees | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Founder | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial notification/amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Transfer of 100 ordinary shares in | | | |PayPoint plc, as a gift, from Mr Tim | | | |Watkin-Rees to his godson, Mr James | | | |Hughes. | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£0 100 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |100 | | | | | | | * Price |£0 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-08-22 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court | | | | Date of notification: 23 August 2018 | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX