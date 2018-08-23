

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) reported that its first-half net profit reached RMB 25.48 billion, an increase of 56.8% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share reached RMB 0.57, up 56.8% from prior year.



First-half oil and gas sales reached RMB 90.31 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.5%. Net production of oil and gas amounted to 238.1 mmboe, which was in-line with the company's expectation.



The Board of CNOOC has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.30 per share (tax inclusive) for the first half of 2018, representing an increase of 50% from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX