

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is slightly higher with investors largely treading cautiously amid trade war concerns following the latest round of U.S.-China tariffs coming into force.



Shares from automobile section are seeing a tough ride, as they continue to reel under pressure after Continental AG recently cut its 2018 revenue outlook.



U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that his administration will slap a 25% tariff on all cars coming into United States from the European Union, dragged down the shares of carmakers yesterday and today's session has not been any significantly different for these stocks for now.



The benchmark DAX is up 6.51 points or 0.05%, at 12,392.21. On Wednesday, the index ended 0.1% up.



Deutsche Bank is declining 1.3% and Covestro is losing about 1%. Continental AG, BMW, Daimler, Lufthansa, Bayer, Volkswagen and Muench.Rueckvers are lower by 0.3 to 0.9%.



Meanwhile, Adidas, SAP, Beiersdorf, Fresenius ST, Siemens and Linde are up 0.4 to 1.2%. Deutsche Boerse, Heidelberg Cement, Deutsche Post, Merck, Infineon and Vonovia are up marginally.



In economic news, flash data from IHS Markit showed Germany's private sector activity to have grown at the fastest pace in six months in August, with the composite output index improving to a score of 55.7 in the month, from 55.0 in July.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.2 from 54.1 in July. The score was expected to rise marginally to 54.3.



The manufacturing PMI slid to 56.1 from 56.9 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the index to fall moderately to 56.5.



Phil Smith, principal economist at IHS Markit said, 'German business continued to display remarkable resilience during August, with the latest PMI data going some way to dispel any fears about a global trade slowdown and its impact on the health of the economy.'



Meanwhile, the euro area private sector continued to expand in August, according to IHS Markit. The composite output index rose marginally to 54.4 in August from 54.3 in July. But the score was slightly below the forecast of 54.5. The services Purchasing Managers' Index also came in at 54.4, up from 54.2 a month ago.



The manufacturing PMI fell unexpectedly to a 21-month low of 54.6 from 55.1 in July. Within the eurozone, growth accelerated in France and Germany but slowed across the rest of the single-currency area.



