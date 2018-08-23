

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, with the latest batch of economic data aiding sentiment.



Gains, however, are just modest as buying interest remains selective and somewhat subdued with investors looking ahead to the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.



With the U.S. and China implementing their respective 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods effective today, the value of imports subjected to tariffs on either side since early July has now risen to $50 billion.



The benchmark CAC 40 is up 7.42 points, or 0.14%, at 5,428.03. The index ended up 0.22% on Wednesday.



Automobile stocks are weak, extending previous session's slide. Peugeot and Renault are lower by 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. Michelin is dwn 0.7%, while Valeo is up marginally.



Arcelor Mittal, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Saint Gobain and AXA are down 0.4 to 0.8%.



Technip FMC is rising 1.2%. Essilor International, Cap Gemini, Safran, Total, Publicis Groupe, Accor, Airbus Group, Kering and L'Oreal are adding 0.5 to 1%.



In economic news, a survey report from the statistical office Insee showed France's manufacturing confidence to have improved marginally in August after falling in the previous month. The manufacturing confidence index rose to 110 in August from 109 in July, which was revised up from 108.



The index measuring general production expectations rose to 11 in August from 10 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, their personal production expectations weakened to 18 from 23. However, the index remained well above its long-term average.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on past activity improved notably in August, with the index rising to 19 from 10.



The business climate index that covers the main sectors, remained slightly less favorable in August. The corresponding index edged down to 106 from 107.



According to a report from IHI Markit, France's private sector growth accelerated to a four-month high in August, thanks to stronger expansions in both the services and manufacturing sectors.



The composite output index rose to 55.1 in August from 54.4 in July. Importantly, the index remained above the neutral 50.0 mark for a twenty-sixth month in a row. The index was expected to grow to 54.6.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 55.7 in August, as against expectations for a rise to 55.1, from 54.9 in the preceding month. With manufacturers reporting a faster increase in output in August, the manufacturing PMI rose to 53.7 in the month, up from 53.3 in July and higher than the forecast of 53.4.



