sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.08.2018 | 12:13
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 22 August 2018 were:

182.92p  Capital only
184.62p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the
Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are
held in treasury.

© 2018 PR Newswire