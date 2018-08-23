Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares As at close of business on 22-August-2018 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 185.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 185.61p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 ---