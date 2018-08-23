Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 22-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.67p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.42p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---