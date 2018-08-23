The ULE Alliance Showcases a Broad Range of ULE Products for IoT at IFA 2018

The ULE Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing the full potential and worldwide market adoption of the ULE (Ultra Low Energy) wireless technology for the IoT (Internet of Things), is pleased to announce that it will showcase ULE technology's newest developments for the Smart Home and IoT to attendees of IFA 2018 in Berlin, August 31 September 5, 2018 (Hall 6.2/134).

The ULE Alliance and the sponsoring members: Crow, DSP Group, Gigaset, Intel, Jazz Hipster and Vtech Telecommunications, will show a broad range of ULE Alliance-certified devices for Smart Home and IoT applications, based on a number of semiconductor platforms.

Highlights included among the innovative presentation of products:

A gateway bridging ULE and IoTivity (OCF Open Connectivity Foundation application layer protocol), which connects devices across diverse wireless networks.

DECT and ULE powering two-way voice conversation for Amazon Alexa: Amazon-certified device. In addition, SGW Global, ULE Alliance contributor member, will present an additional DECT and ULE powered, Amazon-Alexa enabled product (Hall 26, booth 239).

To set up a meeting with representatives of the ULE Alliance and/or its participating members, please contact secretariat@ulealliance.org. Follow our latest IFA news on Twitter: @ULE_Alliance

Truly Secure, Stable and Long Range

The ULE Alliance promotes the ULE technology as a leading infrastructure and standard for home wireless networks. ULE technology is the truly secure, stable and long range wireless networking solution available on the market. It supports integrated two-way voice and video and enables whole home solutions with a simple low-cost layout. The ULE Alliance assists its members in developing IoT solutions that build on ULE's technological superiority and market benefits.

The ULE Certification Program is a standards-conformance program, establishing the base level of interoperability of devices and enforcing high quality requirements for product operation to achieve a consistent user experience. Members of the ULE Alliance are eligible to certify ULE devices. The application for certification can be accessed online. ULE certified products from various manufacturers are listed on the website.

About ULE Alliance

The ULE Alliance has more than 130 members, with promoter members: DECT Forum, DSP Group, and Vtech Telecommunications Ltd., and contributor member companies: Arcadyan, AVM, Crow, Deutsche Telekom, DEKRA, Dialog Semiconductor, Gigaset, Howden's Joinery, Intel, Ooma, Panasonic, RTX, Sercomm, and SGW Global. More information: www.ulealliance.org

