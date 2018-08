MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LDE.L) announced the proposed business combination between Praxair, Inc. (PX) and Linde AG received antitrust clearance in Brazil after the purchaser of the divestment business in Brazil was approved by the competition authority, satisfying a closing condition.



The completion of the business combination remains subject to approval by requisite governmental regulators and authorities.



