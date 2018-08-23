

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market is flat with investors making cautious moves, trying to figure out the likely impact of the country making a no-deal exit from EU.



Also, amid persisting worries about U.S.-China trade war and its impact on the global economy, investors appear none too keen on building up positions.



The British government is due to release the first round of documents that will detail the expected impact of a no-deal Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 5.76 points or 0.08% at 7,580.00. The index ended up 0.11% on Wednesday.



Old Mutual is gaining 2.3% and Associated British Foods is up 2.1%. Marks & Spencer, Burberry Group, Ashstead Group, Next, Ferguson and Pearson are gaining 1 to 1.7%.



Royal Dutch Shell, Sage, Direct Line Insurance, Experian, Bunzi, Intertek, National Grid, Persimmon and BP are also trading higher.



CRH shares rose sharply early on in the session, lifted by a 5% jump in first-half pretax profit, but retreated subsequently and is currently down in negative territory with a loss of about 0.4%.



Dixons Carphone is declining 2.6% and Capita is down 2.5%. Fresnillo, RBS, Hikma Pharma, Babcock International, Imperial Brands, Prudential and Carnival are down 1 to 1.7%.



